ESPN Broadcast Drew Ire Of Patrick Mahomes’ Mother For Calling QB ‘Pat’

Take notes, ESPN, don’t call Patrick Mahomes “Pat.”

The “Monday Night Football” team drew the ire of the Chiefs quarterback’s mother during Kansas City’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Randi Mahomes took to Twitter after Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick continued to refer to the Super Bowl LIV MVP as “Pat” and not “Patrick.”

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

Hey, at least she had plenty of (good) reasons to scream. Her son became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 10,000 passing yards and helped Kansas City move to 3-0 on the season.

After the game, Mahomes revealed to Lisa Salters on ESPN that his dad is “Pat,” while he is “Patrick.”

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images