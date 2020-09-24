Everyone Knows The Answer To This Tom Brady ‘Jeopardy!’ Question, Right?

It’s sometimes funny when sports questions pop up on “Jeopardy!”

Because for as intelligent as all of the contestants obviously are, on a wide range of topics no less, there’s always a chance we see a slipup that passionate sports fans might find comical.

There would be no such blunder on Wednesday night’s episode of the popular trivia game, though, because this question about Tom Brady under the “Celebs Coming & Going” category was just way too easy.

Right?

What is … no idea … pic.twitter.com/OarwzK7yX2 — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) September 23, 2020

The contestant didn’t fumble the snap, correctly answering that Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, there probably are plenty of non-sports fans out there who didn’t know the answer, just as there are plenty of sports fans who wouldn’t know the answer to certain questions about plants that botanists might find incredibly simple.

But the contestant undoubtedly would have gone viral had he incorrectly identified Brady’s new team, because, after all, it was only the biggest story of the NFL offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images