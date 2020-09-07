St. Louis Cardinals Legend Lou Brock Dies; Hall Of Famer Was 81

Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of another legend Sunday night.

St. Louis Cardinals have announced legend Lou Brock has died. He was 81.

“Our hearts are broken,” the team tweeted. “Lou Brock was an amazing player and outstanding person. He loved the game and all of Cardinal Nation. Rest in peace, Lou ❤️.”

Rest in peace, Lou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MSxnIJOHhK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2020

“Over my 25-plus years of being his agent, he was perhaps the happiest Hall of Famer I’ve ever encountered,” Brock’s longtime agent and friend Dick Zitzmann said Sunday, via ESPN. “I think he led a life that will never be duplicated.”

Brock was best known for his base-stealing abilities, retiring in 1979 as the league’s single-season and all-time leader in stolen bases. He became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1985.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.