Ex-Patriots Exec Predicts Salary Cam Newton ‘Easily’ Could Get As Free Agent

Cam Newton’s initial impression with the New England Patriots has been positive, and it has many people thinking: What could he get in free agency?

The veteran quarterback took a one-year prove-it deal with the Pats that has him making a lower base salary than even some of the league’s low-end backups.

So if he stays healthy and keeps a high level of play up, he likely will get a very, very sizeable raise this offseason, especially with the way the quarterback market has been lately.

So, could he get $25 million a year?

“Oh easily, there’s no doubt. There’s no doubt,” former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said Friday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.”

The Patriots historically have been a stingy team that rarely hands out big contracts. Lombardi thinks Newton might have to be an exception.

“If you’ve got the right guy you’ve got to do it. It’s called the cost of doing business,” Lombardi said. “You’re not going to get guys to take a discounted deal at that number. Look, Jared Goff’s making 33 million — you’re going to get Cam Newton for 8 million less than Jared Goff? I wouldn’t trade Cam Newton for Jared Goff.”

Newton already has been asked a few times about his looming free agency, but each time he’s downplayed it and indicated he’s only thinking in the present.

