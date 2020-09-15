Ex-Patriots Receiver Mohamed Sanu Agrees To One-Year Deal With 49ers

It didn’t take very long for Mohamed Sanu to find a new home.

The former Patriots receiver, who was released by New England ahead of cutdown day, has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Sanu’s agent, Mike McCartney, revealed the news on Twitter.

Pumped for @Mo_12_Sanu agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @49ers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 15, 2020

San Francisco general manager John Lynch expressed interest in the receiver shortly after his release.

Sanu’s arrival in San Francisco will reconnect the 31-year-old with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator when Sanu played for the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots, as you may recall, traded Atlanta a second-round pick for Sanu just last season.