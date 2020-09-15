Ex-Patriots Receiver Mohamed Sanu Agrees To One-Year Deal With 49ers

It didn’t take very long for Mohamed Sanu to find a new home.
The former Patriots receiver, who was released by New England ahead of cutdown day, has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.
Sanu’s agent, Mike McCartney, revealed the news on Twitter.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch expressed interest in the receiver shortly after his release.
Sanu’s arrival in San Francisco will reconnect the 31-year-old with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator when Sanu played for the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots, as you may recall, traded Atlanta a second-round pick for Sanu just last season.