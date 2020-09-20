Falcons Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys enter Week 2 of the NFL’s 2020 season at 0-1. But that will change for one team Sunday afternoon.

It’s been more than a year since these two teams last squared off. Dallas topped Atlanta 22-19 in their most recent matchup dating back to Nov. 18, 2018, with running back Ezekiel Elliot racking up 122 yards on 23 carries.

Who will claim victory this time around? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Falcons-Cowboys online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

