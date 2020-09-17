Fan In Attendance At Chiefs-Texans Tests Positive For COVID-19, 10 Quarantined

A fan who was at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener against the Houston Texans has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas City Health Department made the announcement Thursday, noting the spectator tested positive the day after the game.

A fan who attended the @Chiefs game at Arrowhead tested positive for #COVID19 the day after the game. The person's contacts have been notified and are in quarantine. Join us in hoping for the person's full recovery. https://t.co/frx9PNOkj1 — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) September 17, 2020

There are 10 others in quarantine who may have come in contact with the fan.

The Chiefs released a statement on the matter after the news was released.

“The individual and the individual’s group were seated in the lower level of the stadium. By design, the stadium’s COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium,” part of the statement read. “All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask. Additionally, the protocols in place at the stadium require all attendees to be wearing masks inside the stadium.”

The Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars were the only two NFL teams to have fans in attendance during Week 1.

There were a total of 15,895 fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images