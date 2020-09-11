Fans Booed As Chiefs, Texans Held ‘Moment Of Unity’ Before First NFL Game Of 2020

The world was in a much different place the last time two NFL teams stepped on a field.

And with everything that’s happened since, between the COVID-19 pandemic and protests around the country calling for an end to racial inequality and police brutality, professional sports leagues that have already made their returns have been using their platforms to keep focus on these issues.

Meanwhile, a big question leading up to the 2020 NFL season was how the league would make a statement of its own.

Well Thursday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans prepared for the first game of the campaign, players and staffers from both teams linked arms at the center of the field for a “moment of unity.”

Unfortunately, for reasons unfathomable, some fans in attendance booed the gesture.