Fantasy Football Week 1 Injuries: Player Updates Ahead Of NFL Kickoffs

Are you ready for some football?

Fans will enjoy 13 games Sunday, which also will mark the true beginning of the fantasy football season. In a perfect world, all your star players would be ready to suit up for Week 1, but the reality is many players are banged up ahead of their respective season openers.

But we’re here to help you set your lineups.

Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s going to be limited? Follow along below for all the relevant fantasy football injury updates as Sunday’s kickoffs approach:

Chargers’ WR Mike Williams will, in fact, play today despite being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, per sources. He practiced this week and the team now believes he’s ready to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

#Bucs WR Mike Evans, listed as doubtful just yesterday before being upgraded to questionable, is now likely to play despite his hamstring injury, source said. Evans may be on a pitch count, but barring a setback, there is optimism for him to be on the field against the #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2020

Players out Sunday include Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffery, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson, Justice Hill, Chris Moore, Denzel Mims, Josh Norman, Geno Atkins, Mike Pouncey, Deebo Samuel, Jason Verrett and Marcus Davenport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

#Patriots WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but he’s good to go for today vs. the #Dolphins, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2020

Chargers’ WR Mike Williams, who hurt his shoulder in training camp and was limited in practice last week, is not expected to play Sunday vs. the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

#Bears RB David Montgomery, listed as questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play today vs the #Lions, source says. He should receive his full workload. … WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee, questionable) is also good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2020

Dolphins’ WR DeVante Parker, who was limited in practice during the week due to a hamstring injury, is playing Sunday vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

Lions WR Kenny Golladay is doubtful to play Sunday vs. the Bears, while RB D'Andre Swift is off the injury report and will play. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 11, 2020

Source: Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders will not make the trip to Washington and, due to a hamstring injury that had him listed as questionable, is out for Sunday’s opener against the Washington Football Team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020

Transactions: The #Patriots promote K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; The Jets signed QB Mike White to their active roster; The #49ers placed WR Deebo Samuel on IR, and they’re hopeful he’ll play in Week 4; The #Bears activated K Cairo Santos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images