Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Browns Win Vs. Bengals

While the two teams themselves may not have been the most exciting, the reality is the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to offer on the fantasy football field.

The two teams proved just that during the Browns’ 35-30 win on “Thursday Night Football.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow set a record as the first rookie since 1950 to throw 60-plus pass attempts without an interception, per NFL Research. Browns running back Nick Chubb (two touchdowns) also had an impressive day while teammate Odell Beckham Jr. caught his first touchdown of the season.

Add in names like Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield for Cleveland, along with Joe Mixon, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd for Cincinnati and you have yourself a handful of fantasy implications Thursday.

And with that, here’s how your fantasy football game may have been impacted, with stat leaders for each team.

Cleveland Browns

QB Baker Mayfield: 16-for-23, 219 yards with two TDs, one INT passing; three carries, five yards rushing

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: four rec., 74 yards, one TD

WR Jarvis Landry: three rec., 46 yards

RB Nick Chubb: 22 rushes, 124 yards, two TDs

RB Kareem Hunt: 10 rushes, 86 yards, one TD; two rec., 15 yards, one TD receiving

TE Austin Hooper: two rec., 22 yards

Browns defense: 353 yards allowed, 30 points allowed, three sacks, one fumble recovery

Cincinnati Bengals

QB Joe Burrow: 37-for-61, 316 yards, three TDs passing; seven carries, 19 yards rushing

WR A.J. Green: three rec., 29 yards

WR Tyler Boyd: seven rec., 72 yards, one TD

RB Joe Mixon: 16 carries, 46 yards rushing; four rec., 40 yards receiving

TE C.J. Uzomah: four rec., 42 yards, one TD

WR Mike Thomas: four rec., 31 yards, one TD

Bengals defense: 434 yards allowed, 35 points allowed, one INT