Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Chiefs Win Vs. Texans

It was a game between two of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL while also featuring running backs, receivers and at least one tight end who are likely all starters in your fantasy football league this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs earned a dominating win over the Houston Texans during the NFL’s season opener. Kansas City scored 31 unanswered points to pull away and win 34-20.

And while it was a good overall day for those who have Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (get used to those days, fantasy owners), a strong fourth quarter made Deshaun Watson owners thankful the signal-caller was able to save what looked to be a very mediocre performance.

Here’s how Thursday’s game may have impacted your fantasy football team, with stat leaders for each team.

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes: 24-for-32, 211 yards with three TDs

TE Travis Kelce: six rec., 50 yards with one TD

WR Tyreek Hill: five rec., 46 yards with one TD

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 25 rushes, 138 yards with one TD

Chiefs Defense: 20 points allowed, 361 total yards allowed, four sacks, one interception.

Houston Texans

QB Deshaun Watson: 20-for-32, 253 yards with one TD and one INT passing; six carries, 27 yards and one TD rushing.

RB David Johnson: 11 rushes, 77 yards with one TD; three rec., 32 yards

WR Will Fuller: eight rec., 112 yards

WR Brandin Cooks: two rec., 20 yards

TE Jordan Atkins: two rec., 39 yards with one TD

Texans Defense: 34 points allowed, 369 yards allowed, one sack

