Fantasy Football Injury Report: Status Of Key Players In Doubt Entering Week 2

It may only be Week 2 of the NFL’s 2020 campaign, but the league’s injury report seems to be in midseason form.

There’s an extensive number of impactful players whose statuses are in doubt entering Sunday. Many of them could impact who starts for your fantasy teams, as well.

Here are a few who that that mold, and where their status stands:

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts

IND TE Jack Doyle (Out)

IND WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Questionable)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears

NYG WR Golden Tate (Questionable)

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

LA TE Gerald Everett (Questionable)

PHI WR Alshon Jeffrey (Out)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

TENN WR A.J. Brown (Out)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

DEN RB Phillip Lindsay (Out)

DEN WR Courtland Sutton (Questionable)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

MIA WR DeVante Parker (Questionable)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

DET WR Kenny Golladay (Out)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB WR Mike Evans (Questionable)

TB WR Chris Godwin (Doubtful)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets

SF TE George Kittle (Out)

NYJ RB Le’Veon Bell (IR)

NYJ WR Jamison Crowder (Out)

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

HOU RB Duke Johnson (Questionable)

HOU WR Brandin Cooks (Questionable)

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

NE WR N’Keal Harry (Questionable)

NE WR Julian Edelman (Questionable)

SEA WR Phillip Dorsett (Questionable)

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

NO WR Michael Thomas (DNP Friday)

NO WR Emmanuel Sanders (DNP Friday)

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images