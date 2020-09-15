Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Take a deep breath and relax: The fantasy football season is just a week old, and there’s still plenty of time to get back on course after your Week 1 loss.

Whether you drafted poorly, got bit by the injury bug or just got unlucky in the opening week of the season, you can still right your wrongs and change your luck. The best way to do that? Make the most of your first waiver wire claim of 2020.

Here are the players you’ll want to eye on the waiver wire this week.

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (34% owned in Yahoo fantasy leagues)

Look, you’re not trying to win a playoff or primetime game here. Cousins was fine in Week 1 against the Packers, chipping in with nearly 23 fantasy points. Next up in Week 2 is a matchup with an Indianapolis team that just got sliced and diced by Gardner Minshew. And while we think the Vikings defense will look better as the season goes on, there were some red flags, especially in the secondary, in their Week 1 loss to the Packers. Cousins might need to chuck it around a lot if the Minnesota defense doesn’t improve fast, which means a lot of fantasy volume.

Other quartebacks to target: Jared Goff (LAR), Daniel Jones (NYG), Gardner Minshew (JAX)

Running back: Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams (28% owned)

If you find yourself in need of a running back, the good news is there are plenty of options. We could and probably should have highlighted more than just Brown, but we’ll put the Rams featured back atop the list for this week. Brown’s final line — 23 standard points — certainly was helped by two touchdowns, but if the Rams are going to give him the ball down by the goal line, that should inspire confidence moving forward. It is a fairly crowded backfield with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, but Brown certainly is the leader in the clubhouse.

Other running backs to target: Benny Snell Jr. (PIT), Nyheim Hines (IND), Peyton Barber (WAS)

Wide receiver: Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts (23% owned)

The most encouraging thing about Campbell’s Week 1 performance might have been the apparent trust placed in him by quarterback Philip Rivers. Campbell caught six pases for 71 yards and was targeted nine times. The former second-round pick, who played in just seven games last year, was targeted just 24 times combined in those seven games. The 61 snaps — 82% of Indy’s plays — also were a career high. There’s clearly a spot in this offense for Campbell, and he along with the rest of the Colts offense will take on an even greater role after Marlon Mack was lost for the season.

Other wide receivers to target: Robby Anderson (CAR), Marquez Valdez-Scantling (GB), Corey Davis (TEN)

Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (56% owned)

This probably isn’t great advice, considering he’s owned in more than half of leagues, but if you can find a roster spot, Goedert is certainly worth the add. The Eagles are gonna try and make it work with the two tight ends, and Zach Ertz’s standing as one of the best tight ends in football is reason for pause. But Goedert was targeted nine times in Week 1 and more importantly, he hauled in eight of those targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. That’s probably the high end moving forward, but if you have the luxury of being able to add someone just because, Goedert is a sound investment.

Other tight ends to target: David Njoku (CLE), C.J. Uzomah (CIN), O.J. Howard (TB)

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images