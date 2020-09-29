Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

There might not have been quite as many injuries in Week 3 as there were in Week 2, but some teams clearly are trying to figure out how to live life without some of their top skill players.

Because of that, there’s a solid chance you need to continue working the waiver wire leading up to the start of games in Week 4.

That’s where we come in.

Here are the players you’ll want to eye on the wire this week (based on players available in fewer than 65% of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (63% owned in Yahoo fantasy leagues)

Generally, 63% owned is a little too close to the 65% threshold we like to use for players to qualify for this list. However, Goff still is hanging around in many leagues, and you 100% should snatch him up if that’s the case in your league.

The Los Angeles Rams signal-caller has been as pleasant of a surprise as the team he plays for. In terms of fantasy points in Yahoo! leagues, he’s already ahead of Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and (gasp!) Lamar Jackson. Goff already has thrown five touchdowns (with two interceptions) and should easily hit the 1,000 yards passing mark in Week 4.

Pick him up for no other reason than depth.

Other quarterbacks to target: Nick Foles (CHI), Nick Mullens (SF), Derek Carr (LV)

Running back: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (12% owned)

New England running backs are tough to lean on in fantasy because of their ever-changing workloads, but Burkhead has seen plenty of action already and he’s coming off a nuclear week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He had six rushes for 49 yards and seven catches for 49 yards with three touchdowns in the victory. The involvement in both the rushing and passing game, and his heavy usage in red zone situations, should most certainly entice those scouring the wire.

Burkhead seems to be developing some nice chemistry with new quarterback Cam Newton, so he’s a back to watch.

Other running backs to target: Adrian Peterson (DET), Myles Gaskin (MIA), Chase Edmonds (ARI)

Wide receiver: Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (50% owned)

Few have benefitted from Aaron Rodgers’ stellar start more than Lazard.

The 24-year-old became an increasingly important part of Green Bay’s offense late last season, and now it seems like he’s a focal point in the receiving game, just behind Davante Adams.

Lazard already has 13 catches for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and has a nice matchup upcoming against a soft Atlanta secondary.

Other wide receivers to target: Justin Jefferson (MIN), Corey Davis (TEN), Laviska Shenault Jr. (JAX)

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (57% owned)

This is in large part because there are so few decent tight end options out there.

That said, the increase in targets during Tampa’s Week 3 win might be a sign of things to come for the future Hall of Famer, who, despite what he says, most certainly was not brought to the Bucs just to be a run blocker.

Other tight ends to target: Eric Ebron (PIT), Jordan Reed (SF), Dalton Shultz (DAL)

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images