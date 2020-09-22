Fenway Park Awaiting Approval As Early-Voting Site For 2020 Election

The COVID-19 pandemic and protests for social equality have made sports leagues realize the power of their platform over the last few months, and many have promised to use it for the good of their communities.

And as local governments look for precincts that are large and well-ventilated to protect voters coming out for the 2020 election, the Boston Red Sox have offered up Fenway Park.

Per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, the use of Fenway Park as an early-voting center will be decided on Thursday, at the City of Boston Board of Election Commissioners meeting.

Dodger Stadium had been deemed suitable as a voting center in California after teaming up with NBA star LeBron James, and Nationals Park since has followed suit.

If Fenway Park is approved, Boston residents only would be able to cast their ballots early on Oct. 17 and 18.