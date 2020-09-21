First Two Games Of Cam Newton’s Patriots Tenure Already Made History

Cam Newton has exceeded expectations in his first two games of his first season with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback was signed by the team late in the offseason on a veteran minimum contract. And he certainly is proving a lot of teams who passed on him wrong, having already made NFL history this early into the schedule.

In his debut against the Miami Dolphins, Newtown threw 15-for-19 with 155 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He followed that up against the Seattle Seahawks going 30-for-44 with 397 yards in the air, and three touchdowns, one passing and two rushing.

It’s been a while since Patriots fans saw that type of attack from the team’s signal-caller. Especially because his start to the season is unprecedented.

Newton is the first quarterback to accumulate more than 500 passing yards and four or more rushing touchdowns in the first two weeks of an NFL season, per Pro Football Reference.

We love to see it.



Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images