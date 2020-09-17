Former MLB Pitcher Bartolo Colon Still Hitting Home Runs At Age 47

Bartolo Colon’s still got it.

The former Major League Baseball pitcher and Cy Young Award winner was known throughout his 21-year career for what he did on the mound.

But Colon also had one shining moment at the plate when he hit his first career MLB home run in 2016 against the San Diego Padres.

Well, he hit home run No. 2 on Wednesday. This time, though, it came during a slow-pitch softball game.

Check out the blast below: