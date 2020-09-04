Four Liverpool Stars Finalists For PFA Players’ Player Of The Year Award

Four Liverpool players have been shortlisted for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.

Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold all are in contention for the prize, having been voted for by their fellow professionals after helping the Reds to the Premier League title.

The quartet is joined on the shortlist by Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

Alexander-Arnold also is in the running for the PFA Young Player of the Year accolade, facing competition from Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Click to read more about Liverpool’s PFA awards nominees

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com