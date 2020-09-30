Freddie Freeman Helps Braves Outlast Reds, Hits Walk-Off Single In 13th Inning

Freeman helped put the Braves up 1-0 in the series

Wednesday was quite the pitcher’s dual between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card round.

Trevor Bauer gave the Reds 7 2/3 innings of scoreless work, while Mike Fried threw six scoreless. The bullpens took over and continued the shutout, making some postseason history in the process.

But then Freddie Freeman ended the game in the 13th when he hit a walk-off single to end the game.

The Braves now lead the best-of-three series 1-0 and have the chance to eliminate the Reds on Thursday afternoon.

