Freddie Freeman Helps Braves Outlast Reds, Hits Walk-Off Single In 13th Inning

Wednesday was quite the pitcher’s dual between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card round.

Trevor Bauer gave the Reds 7 2/3 innings of scoreless work, while Mike Fried threw six scoreless. The bullpens took over and continued the shutout, making some postseason history in the process.

Never in baseball history has a playoff game gone into the 12th inning without a run … until today.



Reds 0, Braves 0 after 11. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 30, 2020

But then Freddie Freeman ended the game in the 13th when he hit a walk-off single to end the game.

The Braves now lead the best-of-three series 1-0 and have the chance to eliminate the Reds on Thursday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images