Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims He Won’t Force Bucks Into Offseason Trade

Are we headed for an Anthony Davis-like situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Perhaps at some point, but such a scenario won’t develop this offseason, according to Antetokounmpo himself.

The reigning NBA MVP on Tuesday told Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes that he will not force the Milwaukee Bucks into a trade after they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Trade speculation about Antetokounmpo, who will be a free agent after next season, has increased in recent weeks and only will get louder after the Bucks’ early exit from the Walt Disney World bubble.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Haynes. “Some see a wall and go in (another direction). I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

A @YahooSports exclusive with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on teams waiting for him to request a trade in offseason: “That’s not happening. Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it.” https://t.co/CBCBZUrMia — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 9, 2020

Added Antetokounmpo: “If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one. We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

Obviously, Antetokounmpo is subject to change his tune at any time.

Should he eventually reach free agency, the Heat and Toronto Raptors reportedly will be the “frontrunners” for his services.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images