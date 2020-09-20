Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s Kids Show Off Bucs Jerseys In Instagram Post

As familiar as we all have gotten to seeing Tom Brady in New England Patriots garb over the years, we also had grown used to seeing his family wearing the same colors.

So as Brady takes on a new challenge, his family, unsurprisingly, is doing the same thing.

The legendary quarterback got his first victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. During the game, Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted an Instagram of herself and their two children wearing Brady Bucs jerseys.

Check it out.

Yep, that too will take some getting used to.

Brady and the Bucs next play the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images