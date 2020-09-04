Golden Knights Vs. Canucks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Vancouver Canucks have staved off elimination once, but can they do it again?

We’ll find out soon enough.

After going down 3-1 in the series, the Canucks forced a Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff matcup. They’ll play Thursday night as Vancouver looks to force a decisive Game 7.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Thomas/USA TODAY Sports Images