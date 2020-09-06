Golden Knights vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are coming off of their own respective seven-game series of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And Sunday, they’ll face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The two teams met up for their first game of the round robin play that opened up the NHL’s competition in the Bubble, where the Knights took a 5-3 win. We’ll see if the Stars avenge that loss in the first game of the series.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Online: NBC Sports | fuboTV (free trial)