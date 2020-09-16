Gordon Hayward Injury: Celtics Star Upgraded To ‘Doubtful’ For Game 2

It likely won’t be long until Gordon Hayward returns to game action.

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday announced the forward has been upgraded to “doubtful” for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. Javonte Green is listed as doubtful, as well.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2 vs @MiamiHEAT:



Javonte Green (right knee surgery) – DOUBTFUL

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 16, 2020

Hayward has missed the C’s last 11 games after spraining his right ankle late in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 17. He and the team began “aggressively treating” the injury right away.

Hayward went home home for a short time before returning to the Walt Disney World bubble last week. Since then, he’s slowly built up his strength and stamina, even participating in a small group workout Monday.

It’s likely we won’t see Hayward take the court in Game 2, but his upgraded status certainly is a sign he’s inching closer to his return. Head coach Brad Stevens didn’t give an update on Hayward before Wednesday’s injury report was released, but did say he thinks the forward could return during the Eastern Conference finals “at some point.”

Tip-off for Game 2 is slated for 7 p.m. ET.