Gordon Hayward Injury: Latest On Celtics Star, Who Is Out Of Quarantine

Update (1:20 p.m. ET): Hayward is only sort-of out of quarantine, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Hayward remains in quarantine until Friday at noon but is allowed one period per day to leave his room for exercise and rehab. https://t.co/2amFHTQEFG — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 9, 2020

Hayward’s total quarantine period is five days. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 9, 2020

Original story (12:03 p.m. ET): Gordon Hayward is on the mend, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll see game action again this season.

The Celtics forward is out of quarantine and has resumed rehabbing his sprained right ankle with Boston’s training staff, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Wednesday. Hayward, who injured his ankle in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers, was forced to enter quarantine over the weekend upon returning to the Walt Disney World bubble.

Here’s Washburn’s report:

.@BGlobeSports exclusive: #Celtics F Gordon Hayward is out of quarantine and now working with trainers on his sprained rt ankle. Walking through grass without shoes to strengthen ankle area. His return is uncertain. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 9, 2020

Hayward suffered the injury Aug. 17 and initially was given a recovery timeline of approximately four weeks. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens recently said Hayward is on schedule, but also admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Hayward remains out longer than four weeks.

The Celtics lead the Toronto Raptors 3-2 in their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Game 6 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

