Gordon Hayward Bids Family Farewell As He Prepares For Return To Bubble

It appears Gordon Hayward is on his way back to Walt Disney World.

As you likely remember, Hayward exited the NBA bubble after spraining his right ankle in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, he’s been back at home with his family while recovering.

But it looks like his time away from the team has come to an end, at least for now. The Celtics star appeared on his wife, Robyn’sm Instagram story kissing his daughters goodbye.

“Another see you soon!” Robyn wrote. “Love you @gordonhayward and so do your crazy girls! Next time we see you, you won’t be the only boy.”

Looks like Gordon Hayward is headed back to the bubble: pic.twitter.com/EeIm1cxVLQ — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) September 7, 2020

The Haywards’ fourth child is due in September.

As head coach Brad Stevens noted Monday, Hayward’s return to the bubble doesn’t mean he’s fully healed. He still will have some work to do to get back to full strength.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images