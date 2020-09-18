Gordon Hayward Upgraded To Questionable For Celtics-Heat Game 3

Gordon Hayward has been upgraded once again.
The Celtics forward has been dealing with a Grade III ankle sprain suffered in Boston’s first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Head coach Brad Stevens noted after the C’s Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat that Hayward was “progressing” toward a return. And it seems he’s indeed doing just that.
Boston upgraded Hayward from doubtful to questionable Friday night.
Hayward’s return certainly will be welcomed, especially after the way the Celtics lost Game 2 and the resulting reported locker-room blowout.
Game 3 is set to tip-off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
