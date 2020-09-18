Gordon Hayward Upgraded To Questionable For Celtics-Heat Game 3

Gordon Hayward has been upgraded once again.

The Celtics forward has been dealing with a Grade III ankle sprain suffered in Boston’s first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Head coach Brad Stevens noted after the C’s Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat that Hayward was “progressing” toward a return. And it seems he’s indeed doing just that.

Boston upgraded Hayward from doubtful to questionable Friday night.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3:



Javonte Green (right knee surgery) – PROBABLE

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right adductor strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 18, 2020

Hayward’s return certainly will be welcomed, especially after the way the Celtics lost Game 2 and the resulting reported locker-room blowout.

Game 3 is set to tip-off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images