Gordon Hayward’s Return For Game 3 Prompts Enthusiastic Twitter Reaction

Not long after the Boston Celtics officially announced Gordon Hayward will be “available” for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, Twitter showcased their excitement.

Hayward will return to play his first game since Aug. 17, when he suffered a Grade III ankle sprain against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics fans certainly are hoping the forward will be able to help Boston, who finds itself facing a two-game deficit to the Miami Heat.

Here’s what some had to say:

Gordon Hayward is back tonight!!! Nice!!! Welcome back, Gordon!!! Let's win tonight and get back in the series!!! Let's go Gordon!!! Let's go Celtics!!! #Celtics #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Wmnntldblm — Austin (@Austin12324) September 19, 2020

FEED ME GAME THREE pic.twitter.com/ULQwrTpwbb — quilly (@quillyy_) September 19, 2020

Hopefully Celtics fans will have this same energy following the game, which is set to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images