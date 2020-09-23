Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Robyn, Announces Birth Of Couple’s Fourth Child

Gordon and Robyn Hayward now are the proud parents of a baby boy.

The Boston Celtics star’s wife announced via Instagram the birth of the couple’s fourth son, Gordon Theodore Hayward, shortly before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals (which Hayward is participating in) tipped off Wednesday night.

The couple already has a couple of nicknames for the adorable little guy, too.

“Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward,” she captioned the photo. “If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can’t wait for you to meet him. We’re ready to watch you tonight!💚

Too cute.

Hayward initially was expected to leave the Walt Disney World bubble to attend his son’s birth. But he’s since elected to stay, especially after coping with an ankle injury for nearly a month.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images