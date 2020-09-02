Heat Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

The top-seeded Bucks suffered a Game 1 loss for the second consecutive series in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Milwaukee on Monday fell to Miami in the opener of the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals showdown. The Heat secured a 115-104 win inside the Orlando bubble thanks in large part to a 40-point outburst from Jimmy Butler.

Bouncing back against the Heat will be a much greater challenge for the Bucks than it was against the Orlando Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will attempt to do so Wednesday night.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Bucks Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images