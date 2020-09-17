Heat Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch East Finals Game 2 Online

If Game 1 was any indication, the 2020 Eastern Conference finals will present one heck of a series.

The Miami Heat outlasted the Boston Celtics in overtime Tuesday night. The Heat sealed their series-opening victory with an incredible block by Bam Adebayo, who rejected Jayson Tatum’s game-tying dunk attempt late in the sudden-death period.

The two beasts in the East will meet again Thursday night when the Celtics try to knot the best-of-seven set up at one game apiece.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images