Henrik Lundqvist Sends Classy Message To Rangers After Contract Buyout

It’s official: the Henrik Lundqvist era in New York is over.
The Rangers bought out the final year of the goalie’s contract Wednesday, meaning Lundqvist’s 15-year stint with New York has come to an end.
“The King” stayed fiercely loyal to the franchise even after it went into serious rebuild mode. Lundqvist holds the team record in wins with 459.
And shortly after news broke, the 38-year-old took to Twitter to send a classy message to the Rangers, city of New York, the fans and his family.
Doesn’t get much classier than that.