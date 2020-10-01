Henrik Lundqvist Sends Classy Message To Rangers After Contract Buyout

It’s official: the Henrik Lundqvist era in New York is over.

The Rangers bought out the final year of the goalie’s contract Wednesday, meaning Lundqvist’s 15-year stint with New York has come to an end.

“The King” stayed fiercely loyal to the franchise even after it went into serious rebuild mode. Lundqvist holds the team record in wins with 459.

And shortly after news broke, the 38-year-old took to Twitter to send a classy message to the Rangers, city of New York, the fans and his family.

(1/5)

Thinking of all the great teammates I got to play with as a Ranger. So many good players, fun characters, great people that made the past 15 years such a blast.

Thanks guys🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sTLFOFKj4t — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) September 30, 2020

(2/5)

No team at this level will ever function without a great support system from its staff.

You guys make it work every day and I’ll miss all of you! 🙏🏻❤️

An extra-big thank you to my mentor and coach for the past 15 years, Benoit Allaire.

You made it fun every day! pic.twitter.com/TMyeP1jLBN — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) September 30, 2020

(3/5)

Playing for a franchise with such passionate and committed fans makes all the work you put in worth it. Winning at @TheGarden always gave me so much energy, joy and satisfaction. Thank you for all your love and support, Ranger fans!

I will NEVER forget you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OMAZhMi6DY — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) September 30, 2020

(4/5) Be kind, respectful and supportive of others. Like one of my good friends always says, “good things happen to good people.” In some ways, I feel like I grew up here and I will forever appreciate you, New York City! I’ll see you around! 😎 — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) September 30, 2020

5/5

They’ve watched me come home happy, they’ve watched me come home sad but they’ve always been there to support me, no matter what the result.

Love you guys!



Time to figure out what’s next… pic.twitter.com/IlmSdxeAG0 — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) September 30, 2020

Doesn’t get much classier than that.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images