Saquon Barkley did some serious damage to his knee.

The Giants running back tore his ACL during the second half of New York’s Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears. Barkley was tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson when his knee buckled.

And according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the 23-year-old did damage to more than just his ACL.

Full details on #Giants RB Saquon Barkley’s knee: He tore his ACL, partial tore his meniscus and has a strained MCL (which won’t have to be fixed in surgery). That means in 2-4 weeks he’ll have surgery to allow swelling and inflammation to go down. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

Ouch.