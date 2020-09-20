49ers Injuries: Latest Updates On Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert

The San Francisco 49ers saw a slew of key players go down during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and Raheem Mostert exited the Week 2 contest due to injury. But their conditions apparently vary.

Nick Bosa likely saw the worst of the bunch, head coach Mike Shanahan told reporters after the game. He revealed the defensive end likely sustained an ACL tear in his left knee after engaging Jets tight end Trevon Wesco on a running play, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Garoppolo, meanwhile, sustained a high right ankle sprain. He played through the injury for most of the first half and did not return to the field for the second.

The genesis of Mostert’s injury remains unclear, but the running back did leave late in the second quarter with a knee injury. Luckily, Shanahan doesn’t think it will be serious.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the team believes Mostert sustained a mild MCL sprain. He’ll have more tests on it Monday.

Injury updates:

— #Colts S Malik Hooker is feared to have a torn Achilles, but he’ll have an MRI tomorrow to make a full determination, source said.

— #49ers RB Raheem Mostert is believed to have a mild MCL sprain, but he’ll also have tests tomorrow to gain a full timetable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

Shanahan clearly was unimpressed with the condition of the turf at MetLife on Sunday, per Wagoner. Several other players and coaches reportedly complained about it on Zoom and social media after the game, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images