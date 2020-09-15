When Brad Stevens Knew Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Would Be ‘Special Player’

Jayson Tatum has had a lot of success for being just 22 years old. But Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens isn’t surprised.
Stevens knew Tatum would be a “pretty special player” early on, even before the 2020 All-Star reached the NBA.
At least that’s what Stevens depicted when he was asked about Tatum’s potential prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
“The first time I saw him play a college game,” Stevens said, via Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico.
Stevens certainly was right.
The Celtics forward is shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 40.1 percent from beyond the arc and has made 82.9 percent of his free throws in his three seasons with Boston. Never mind his other memorable moments, including posterizing LeBron James during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images