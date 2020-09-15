When Brad Stevens Knew Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Would Be ‘Special Player’

Jayson Tatum has had a lot of success for being just 22 years old. But Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens isn’t surprised.

Stevens knew Tatum would be a “pretty special player” early on, even before the 2020 All-Star reached the NBA.

At least that’s what Stevens depicted when he was asked about Tatum’s potential prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

“The first time I saw him play a college game,” Stevens said, via Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico.

Stevens certainly was right.