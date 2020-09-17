Here’s When New Pitcher Nick Pivetta Might Make Red Sox Debut

Of the two players the Boston Red Sox acquired from the Phillies in the trade that sent Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to Philadelphia, just one has big league experience.

And we soon might see what he looks like in a Sox uniform.

Nick Pivetta has spent the entirerty of his time in the Red Sox organization in Pawtucket at the alternate training site. But with the season winding down, it appears Pivetta might get a look at the MLB level Tuesday when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Sox manager Ron Roenicke wouldn’t confirm the plan but he didn’t outright deny it.

Roenicke didn’t commit definitively to a schedule for Pivetta, but asked if he’s a strong possibility for a Tuesday start, said, ‘You guys have it figured out pretty good.’ (Tuesday would also allow him to start the season finale on 9/27.) — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 17, 2020

By waiting to call up Pivetta, the Red Sox actually are saving some of his service time so that he will have an extra year of team control.

The 27-year-old has made 92 big-league appearances (71 starts) over four years, all with the Phillies. He has a 19-30 career record, with a 5.50 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images