Where Patriots’ Robert Kraft Lands On Forbes’ List Of Richest Americans

Robert Kraft isn’t the richest man in the United States, but he’s certainly up there.

The New England Patriots owner is ranked 93rd on Forbes’ list of the 400 richest Americans in 2020. He’s currently worth $6.6 billion, down $300 million from his 2019 net worth.

Kraft originally bought the Patriots for $172 million in 1994. Since then, New England has appeared in 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them.

His empire also includes the New England Revolution, the Boston Uprising (New England’s first eSports team), Gillette Stadium and a stake in UFC.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is ranked 37 places higher at 56th with an $8.6 billion net worth. He and Kraft are the only NFL owners to crack the top 100.