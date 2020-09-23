Here’s Who Ron Roenicke Feels Was Red Sox’s Most Valuable Player In 2020

Alex Verdugo had impossible shoes to try and fill, being dealt to the Boston Red Sox from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Mookie Betts.

But as the Red Sox have gone 21-34 on their season beginning a rebuild, the 24-year-old outfielder has been one of their most consistent players.

In addition to his offense, where Verdugo is slashing .330/.383/.508 with an .891 OPS in 49 games played, his defense also stands out, as he leads Major League Baseball with seven outfield assists.

Undoubtedly, he’s been Boston’s most valuable player this season, as reluctant as manager Ron Roenicke is to admit it.

“Yeah well I hate to make those comments because of the other guys, but yes,” Roenicke on Wednesday said through a chuckle when asked if he considered Verdugo the team’s MVP. “He would.”

Verdugo’s contributions have been clear to everyone, though, and ESPN recently named him as Boston’s best player despite a bad season.

