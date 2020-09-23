How Patriots 2019 Draft Pick Makes Defensive Gameplan ‘More Manageable’

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib doesn’t lack confidence, so it’s telling that he wanted no part in returning to the New England Patriots to cover Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

But someone needs to take on the unenviable assignment Sunday when Waller — who plays like a created character in “NFL Madden” at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds with wide receiver speed — and the Raiders come to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots. And one person who could potentially do it is 6-foot-4, 212-pound 2019 second-round pick Joejuan Williams, who played 27 snaps in Week 1, primarily matched up on Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

“When you have tall guys at the corner position, sometimes a lot of them can’t run or if they can run, then they don’t have good hips and Joejuan has both,” Patriots veteran safety Adrian Phillips said Wednesday afternoon on a video conference call. “That’s why he’s out there. So, him being able to be that tall, that physical, that fast and being able to stick with those guys is a real asset to the defense. It makes the game plan a lot more manageable. I won’t say easier because it’s the NFL, but when you have a guy like that can cover those tight ends. It makes it a lot more manageable.”

The Patriots tried and ultimately failed to recruit Talib back to New England to cover tight ends this season. New England already faced Gesicki and Greg Olsen. They still have Waller, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Noah Fant, Hunter Henry, Tyler Higbee and Chris Herndon, among other talented tight ends, on their upcoming schedule. Basically, if a tight end is owned in your fantasy league, then he’s probably facing the Patriots this season.

That could be one reason why the Patriots moved Williams to safety with a focus on covering tight ends this summer.