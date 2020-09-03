How Tom Brady Felt About Camp Trash Talk From Bucs Defensive End

Rakeem Nunez-Roches holds a distinct honor with the Buccaneers.

Nunez-Roches, a sixth-year defensive end, is the best trash-talker on Tampa Bay’s defense, a title given to him by Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. Apparently no one is off-limits when it comes to Nunez-Roches’ smack talk either, as even arguably the greatest quarterback of all time can get an earful from the Southern Mississippi product.

Nunez-Roches, whose nickname is “Nacho,” has made as much clear to Tom Brady in Buccaneers training camp. TB12 apparently loved to see the competitive juices flowing.

‘”Oh yeah, I’m trash talking to Brady,” Nunez-Roches said Wednesday, per Fox 13 in Tampa Bay. “I told him (Sunday), ‘I see you struggling over there, No. 12.’ ‘He said, ‘I love it, Nacho!’ And I was kind of like starstruck. I was like, ‘Tom Brady is talking to me?’ Sometimes, you forget that that’s your teammate, because you compete so much.”

Seeing as “Nacho” is comfortable giving it to Brady, we imagine he’ll have no reservations about spouting off to Leonard Fournette, who soon will join the Bucs in practice after signing with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

