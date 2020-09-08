Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas Once Again Expresses Interest In Boston Reunion

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Isaiah Thomas is angling for a return to the Celtics.

Ever since his exit from Boston in 2017, Thomas has maintained his willingness to return to the franchise with which he became a legitimate NBA star. In early August, the 31-year-old guard, who was released by the Los Angeles Clippers in February, said he’d be open to a reunion with the Celtics as a backup guard.

Well, Thomas on Monday once again lobbied for the Celtics — or any team, for that matter — to bring him into the fold as a bench player.

Take a look:

For sure!! I just want to be apart of something. Small piece to help at any point. That goes for any team thought next season. I JUST WANT TO WIN! https://t.co/v3djurzjj7 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 8, 2020

Would it be cool to see Thomas back in green? Sure, but the reality the injury-plagued guard no longer fits what the Celtics are trying to do. Brad Wanamaker not only is a better fit, but also a better player.

Nevertheless, this story likely won’t go away any time soon.

