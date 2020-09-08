Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas Once Again Expresses Interest In Boston Reunion

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Isaiah Thomas is angling for a return to the Celtics.
Ever since his exit from Boston in 2017, Thomas has maintained his willingness to return to the franchise with which he became a legitimate NBA star. In early August, the 31-year-old guard, who was released by the Los Angeles Clippers in February, said he’d be open to a reunion with the Celtics as a backup guard.
Well, Thomas on Monday once again lobbied for the Celtics — or any team, for that matter — to bring him into the fold as a bench player.
Take a look:
Would it be cool to see Thomas back in green? Sure, but the reality the injury-plagued guard no longer fits what the Celtics are trying to do. Brad Wanamaker not only is a better fit, but also a better player.
Nevertheless, this story likely won’t go away any time soon.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images