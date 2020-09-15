Islanders Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Islanders have their work cut out for them if they want to keep their season alive.

New York and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet Tuesday night for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, which is being played in Edmonton.

The Bolts currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, and have outscored the Isles 17-9 through the first four games.

Here’s how you can watch Game 5 of Islanders-Lightning:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images