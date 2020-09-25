J.D. Martinez Opens Up About Opt Out, Reveals ‘Probably Not Leaning That Way’

J.D. Martinez appears intent on staying put.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter can opt out of his contract at the end of this season. But it seems as if he’s choosing to not go that route.

“I think, given the situation, I’m probably not leaning that way,” Martinez said during his Zoom press conference prior to Boston’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

It certainly makes sense, especially with the shortened 2020 campaign, Martinez’s down year and the uncertainty of what free agency will look like due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, like all other major baseball decisions, he will talk to his agent Scott Boras.