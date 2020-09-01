J.D. Martinez Progressing Nicely, Hopeful To Be In Red Sox Lineup Wednesday

J.D. Martinez was beginning to show signs of life when he was hit on the wrist during the Boston Red Sox’s win against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The designated hitter missed Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves and remained out of the lineup Tuesday night.

The good news, though, is that Martinez is available off the bench in a pinch-hitter situation for Tuesday’s game. And manager Ron Roenicke is hopeful to have his DH back in the lineup come Wednesday.

“He’s doing better,” Roenicke told reporters during his Zoom pregame press conference. “For sure. They’re treating him now. He’ll try to get a bat in his hands later on and see what he can do. Hopefully we can use him tonight in a pinch-hit situation and then hopefully back in the lineup tomorrow.”

That’s certainly good news, especially after Roenicke revealed the possibility of Andrew Benintendi not returning this season.

The Red Sox and Braves will begin Game 2 of their set from Fenway Park at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Photo thumbnail via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images