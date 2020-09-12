Jackie Bradley Jr. Absolutely Is Locked In at Plate Right Now For Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. is locked in right now.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder started off the 2020 season on a white-hot tear offensively, then cooled down for a little bit after injuring his wrist.

He has completely turned things around and enters Saturday night’s clash with the Tampa Bay Rays riding an impressive .308 batting average over his last 11 games. Over that stretch he also has slugged three home runs to go along with three doubles.

For more on his recent stretch, check out the video above from Saturday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images