If Sunday was Jackie Bradley Jr.’s final day in a Boston Red Sox uniform, he certainly made it memorable.

The longtime Red Sox centerfielder started the game off on the right foot smashing a double to left field. He followed that up with an unbelievable twisting catch.

Bradley continued to shine with two more hits on the night, including his seventh home run of the season.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images