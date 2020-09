Jackie Bradley Jr. has been on an offensive tear lately.

Bradley entered the Boston Red Sox’s Friday doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays riding a five-game hitting streak and kept the good times rolling during Game 1.

The Red Sox outfielder finished the first game of the day 1-for-4 with a single and run scored.

