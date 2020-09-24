Jackie Bradley Jr.s Wife Posts Tribute For What Could Be Last Game At Fenway

As the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in their last home series of the 2020 season, it also may be Jackie Bradley Jr.’s last game at Fenway Park.

The center fielder has spent all eight years of his career in Boston, where he also became a husband and a father, but will be a free agent after this season.

His wife, Erin, on Thursday took to Instagram to pay tribute to the team and city in the event they leave Boston.

“Today could very well be this mans last game at Fenway Park as a Red Sox,” her caption read. “We wish that we could be there with him today to celebrate what today means for him and our family. The opportunity that the Red Sox gave him so many years ago has been our life’s path since 2012 (2011 for him). Boston has been a huge part of our life and no matter where we end up the memories made here, the people we met, the friends we made, the organizations we gave our time to, the birth of our daughter, and from the struggles to the championships won this place will always hold such a special spot in our hearts. Here is our first picture together at Fenway as boyfriend and girlfriend to our last as “the old married couple on the team” and soon to be family of four. Thank you (Red Sox) for everything. I wish I could be there with you today (Jackie) to celebrate you and the man and ball player you have become. Just know that we will always be there with you in heart.”

Is someone cutting onions?

