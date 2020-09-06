Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Cleats Are Most Adorable Thing You’ll See Today

The Boston Red Sox can’t have their families in the stands at Fenway Park to cheer them on this season, but Jackie Bradley Jr. has found a way to keep them close during his games.
Really close.
The centerfielder suited up for Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays with a customized pair of cleats, showing off some family photos of Bradley Jr., his wife Erin, and their daughter, Emerson.
Check them out:
Adorable.
The couple is expecting their first son sometime soon, so Bradley eventually will have to update the art.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images