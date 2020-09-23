Fantasy Football Week 3: Starts, Sits For Dolphins-Jags Thursday Game

The Week 3 edition of “Thursday Night Football” Is a “TNF” throwback: Completely uninteresting unless you’re a fan of the two teams playing

That said, there are a few reasons for fantasy football owners to watch the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

There are few, if any, no-doubt starters on either of these teams. However, we went ahead and came up with four players you should start, and for you should sit for Thursday’s game in Jacksonville.

(We reserve the right to be wrong about all of these predictions.)

START

Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jaguars

Yeah, there are better fantasy quarterbacks, but Minshew nevertheless is a solid starter. The Uncle Rico wannabe threw six touchdown passes over his first two games and is coming off a game in which he threw for 339 yards, though he did commit two interceptions. The Dolphins secondary isn’t playing well, making Minshew a decent option this week.

James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

The undrafted rookie was one of the fantasy’s top running backs through two weeks, compiling 164 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries to go along with four receptions for 46 yards. Robinson is a worthy FLEX/RB2.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins

Gesicki probably is a no-brainer starter for most, but some remain iffy about rolling with him, for whatever reason. Maybe it’s his team and quarterback, or something. Regardless, Gesicki is a must-start tight end.

DeVanta Parker, WR, Dolphins

Parker was forced from his team’s Week 1 game against the New England Patriots with a hamstring injury, but took on a full workload in Week 2. Temper your expectations, but still feel confident deploying him as either a FLEX or WR2.

SIT

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Dolphins

He is what he is at this point. If you need a streaming option due to an injury to your QB1, take a shot on Fitzpatrick and hope he turns in one of his better performances. He still is far too inconsistent for us to trust him on a weekly basis, though.

Jaguars D/ST

This unit’s glory days are super over. Do not start the Jaguars defense unless you have no other choice.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

Gaskin gets plenty of run in the passing game, make him a possible FLEX option for desperate owners. However, he largely has been irrelevant the first two weeks and probably should stay on benches until he proves he deserves a spot in your lineup.

Jaguars tight ends

Tyler Eifert and James O’Shaughnessy appear to be in a true tight end tandem, as on the season they have racked up 4 catches for 44 yards and five catches for 40 yards, respectively. Stay away from both.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images